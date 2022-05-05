 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,648.01 crore, up 8.29% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,648.01 crore in March 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 2,445.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.38 crore in March 2022 down 4.75% from Rs. 102.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.31 crore in March 2022 down 72.67% from Rs. 473.15 crore in March 2021.

SIS EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.91 in March 2021.

SIS shares closed at 500.20 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.76% returns over the last 6 months and 35.70% over the last 12 months.

SIS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,648.01 2,600.85 2,445.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,648.01 2,600.85 2,445.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.99 10.07 11.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.21 6.25 6.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.92 -0.24 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,052.35 1,999.19 1,890.03
Depreciation 29.85 28.27 28.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 444.97 455.88 413.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.56 101.43 94.82
Other Income 4.90 27.82 349.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.46 129.25 444.63
Interest 24.64 24.50 28.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.82 104.75 416.48
Exceptional Items -- -- -276.25
P/L Before Tax 74.82 104.75 140.23
Tax -18.25 3.77 38.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.07 100.98 101.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.07 100.98 101.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.31 -0.32 0.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.38 100.66 102.23
Equity Share Capital 73.52 73.45 74.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,997.74 -- 1,756.61
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.61 6.84 6.91
Diluted EPS 6.54 6.77 6.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.61 6.84 6.91
Diluted EPS 6.54 6.77 6.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 10:43 am
