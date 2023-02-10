 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shreyans Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore, up 51.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyans Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore in December 2022 up 51.06% from Rs. 151.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2022 up 1707.92% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2022 up 405.34% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

Shreyans Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.42 212.31 151.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.42 212.31 151.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118.45 109.30 87.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.06 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.38 -4.19 -3.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.79 16.36 15.88
Depreciation 3.30 3.32 3.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.13 59.87 57.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.37 27.60 -8.23
Other Income 0.60 0.39 10.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.97 27.99 2.76
Interest 1.40 1.38 1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.57 26.61 1.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.57 26.61 1.29
Tax 5.41 5.83 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.16 20.78 1.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.16 20.78 1.12
Equity Share Capital 13.82 13.82 13.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.59 15.03 0.81
Diluted EPS 14.59 15.03 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.59 15.03 0.81
Diluted EPS 14.59 15.03 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
