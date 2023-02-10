Shreyans Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore, up 51.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore in December 2022 up 51.06% from Rs. 151.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2022 up 1707.92% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2022 up 405.34% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.