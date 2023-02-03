S H Kelkar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.42 crore, down 0.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:Net Sales at Rs 216.42 crore in December 2022 down 0.54% from Rs. 217.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 18.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 32.41 crore in December 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.
|S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.99% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.75
|220.97
|217.60
|Other Operating Income
|2.67
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216.42
|220.97
|217.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|153.70
|142.38
|147.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.24
|-0.78
|-6.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.63
|20.12
|21.27
|Depreciation
|6.38
|7.77
|7.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.65
|22.79
|25.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.30
|28.69
|22.48
|Other Income
|2.06
|8.81
|2.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.36
|37.50
|25.25
|Interest
|1.02
|0.76
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.34
|36.74
|24.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-30.19
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.34
|6.55
|24.56
|Tax
|7.24
|3.89
|6.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.10
|2.66
|18.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.10
|2.66
|18.22
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|138.42
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|0.20
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|0.20
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|0.20
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|0.20
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited