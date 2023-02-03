 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S H Kelkar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.42 crore, down 0.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:Net Sales at Rs 216.42 crore in December 2022 down 0.54% from Rs. 217.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 18.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 32.41 crore in December 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021. S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.99% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.
S H Kelkar & Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations213.75220.97217.60
Other Operating Income2.67----
Total Income From Operations216.42220.97217.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials153.70142.38147.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.24-0.78-6.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.6320.1221.27
Depreciation6.387.777.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.6522.7925.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3028.6922.48
Other Income2.068.812.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3637.5025.25
Interest1.020.760.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.3436.7424.56
Exceptional Items---30.19--
P/L Before Tax23.346.5524.56
Tax7.243.896.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.102.6618.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.102.6618.22
Equity Share Capital138.42138.42141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.190.201.32
Diluted EPS1.190.201.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.190.201.32
Diluted EPS1.190.201.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
