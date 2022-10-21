S H Kelkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore, up 15.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore in September 2022 up 15.43% from Rs. 358.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 22.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.44 crore in September 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.