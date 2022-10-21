 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S H Kelkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore, up 15.43% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore in September 2022 up 15.43% from Rs. 358.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 22.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.44 crore in September 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.

S H Kelkar & Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 414.18 411.39 358.82
Other Operating Income -- 3.62 --
Total Income From Operations 414.18 415.01 358.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.95 227.19 174.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.03 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.92 4.83 17.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.73 48.62 46.75
Depreciation 20.42 19.79 17.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.83 79.50 66.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.30 35.08 36.51
Other Income 8.72 0.24 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.02 35.32 37.59
Interest 5.08 4.99 4.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.94 30.33 33.50
Exceptional Items 0.27 1.22 -6.20
P/L Before Tax 35.21 31.55 27.30
Tax 9.92 8.26 5.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.29 23.29 22.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.29 23.29 22.10
Minority Interest -0.94 -1.63 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -0.06 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.29 21.60 22.13
Equity Share Capital 138.42 138.42 141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 1.60 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.80 1.60 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 1.60 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.80 1.60 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
