S H Kelkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.90 crore, down 3.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 384.90 crore in December 2022 down 3.58% from Rs. 399.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 32.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 63.79 crore in December 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2021.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.99% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|383.33
|414.18
|399.21
|Other Operating Income
|1.57
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|384.90
|414.18
|399.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|230.68
|184.95
|225.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|50.03
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.28
|16.92
|-16.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.56
|52.73
|49.46
|Depreciation
|19.72
|20.42
|17.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.46
|57.83
|81.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.76
|31.30
|42.34
|Other Income
|1.53
|8.72
|4.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.29
|40.02
|46.68
|Interest
|6.35
|5.08
|3.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.94
|34.94
|43.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.27
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|18.94
|35.21
|43.11
|Tax
|5.54
|9.92
|10.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.40
|25.29
|32.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.40
|25.29
|32.30
|Minority Interest
|-0.39
|-0.94
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|-0.06
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.97
|24.29
|32.30
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|138.42
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.80
|2.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.80
|2.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.80
|2.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.80
|2.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited