S H Kelkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.90 crore, down 3.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 384.90 crore in December 2022 down 3.58% from Rs. 399.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 32.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 63.79 crore in December 2021.

S H Kelkar & Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 383.33 414.18 399.21
Other Operating Income 1.57 -- --
Total Income From Operations 384.90 414.18 399.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 230.68 184.95 225.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 50.03 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.28 16.92 -16.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.56 52.73 49.46
Depreciation 19.72 20.42 17.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.46 57.83 81.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.76 31.30 42.34
Other Income 1.53 8.72 4.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.29 40.02 46.68
Interest 6.35 5.08 3.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.94 34.94 43.08
Exceptional Items -- 0.27 0.03
P/L Before Tax 18.94 35.21 43.11
Tax 5.54 9.92 10.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.40 25.29 32.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.40 25.29 32.30
Minority Interest -0.39 -0.94 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -0.06 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.97 24.29 32.30
Equity Share Capital 138.42 138.42 141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.96 1.80 2.35
Diluted EPS 0.96 1.80 2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.96 1.80 2.35
Diluted EPS 0.96 1.80 2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited