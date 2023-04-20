 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICICI Bank net profit likely to rise 30% on higher interest income in Q4

Shivam Shukla
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher expects ICICI Bank to report net profit of Rs 9,240.9 crore, up 31.7 percent year-on-year (up 11.2 percent quarter-on-quarter).

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank may report a Rs 8,540-crore profit for the quarter ended March 2023, a rise of 30.2 percent over last year, the average of a poll of three brokerages estimates before the lender declares its financial results on April 22.

Net interest income (NII) at ICICI Bank is expected to increase 37.73 percent YoY (up 5.7 percent QoQ) to Rs 17,712 crore, according to the average poll of estimates.

The Q4 results of ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector bank by market capitalisation, are coming days after its larger peer HDFC Bank reporting a 20 percent rise in net profits. The Reserve Bank of India also has recently paused key interest rates for now but hinted at possible increases going forward in its battle to further weaken inflation without damaging economic growth. The US Federal Reserve, whereas, still combats the persistently high US inflation challenge with one more rate hike anticipated in the next FOMC meeting. It is due to the same only that fears of a global recession are rising.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs 9,240.9 crore,  up 31.7 percent year-on-year (up 11.2 percent quarter-on-quarter). Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 41.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 17,958 crore. Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 40.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 14,421.2 crore.