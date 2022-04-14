 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PI Industries Q4 PAT seen up 18.2% YoY to Rs. 212.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,389.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects PI Industries to report net profit at Rs. 212.5 crore up 18.2% year-on-year (down 4.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 36.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 309.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

