 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Bell Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.00 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 167.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2022 down 29.23% from Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2022 down 14.64% from Rs. 15.85 crore in September 2021.

Orient Bell EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.73 in September 2021.

Orient Bell shares closed at 590.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.36% returns over the last 6 months and 52.71% over the last 12 months.

Orient Bell
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.00 153.19 167.69
Other Operating Income -- 1.31 --
Total Income From Operations 173.00 154.50 167.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.60 27.54 25.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.53 31.50 45.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.66 -13.14 -1.14
Power & Fuel -- 45.74 --
Employees Cost 26.22 24.77 23.42
Depreciation 5.26 4.86 4.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.43 25.64 58.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.62 7.59 10.51
Other Income 1.65 2.13 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.27 9.72 11.15
Interest 0.53 0.65 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.73 9.07 10.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.73 9.07 10.06
Tax 1.91 2.31 1.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.82 6.76 8.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.82 6.76 8.23
Equity Share Capital 14.46 14.44 14.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 4.69 5.73
Diluted EPS 4.08 4.59 5.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 4.69 5.73
Diluted EPS 4.08 4.59 5.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Bell #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.