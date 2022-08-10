Nxtdigital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.92 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:
Net Sales at Rs 137.92 crore in June 2022 down 10.2% from Rs. 153.59 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.27 crore in June 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 37.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.90 crore in June 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 31.61 crore in June 2021.
Nxtdigital shares closed at 411.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nxtdigital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.92
|217.06
|153.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.92
|217.06
|153.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.38
|0.97
|2.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.96
|25.38
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.75
|11.82
|13.91
|Depreciation
|46.19
|43.98
|43.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|118.13
|118.23
|124.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.58
|16.69
|-30.91
|Other Income
|36.29
|31.24
|18.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.29
|47.93
|-12.37
|Interest
|31.82
|25.89
|30.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.11
|22.04
|-42.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.11
|22.04
|-42.40
|Tax
|-2.35
|-47.15
|-4.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.76
|69.19
|-37.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.50
|0.16
|0.29
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.27
|69.36
|-37.55
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|24.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.77
|26.60
|-15.62
|Diluted EPS
|-10.77
|26.60
|-15.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.77
|26.60
|-15.62
|Diluted EPS
|-10.77
|26.60
|-15.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited