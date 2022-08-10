 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nxtdigital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.92 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.92 crore in June 2022 down 10.2% from Rs. 153.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.27 crore in June 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 37.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.90 crore in June 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 31.61 crore in June 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 411.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.

Nxtdigital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.92 217.06 153.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.92 217.06 153.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.38 0.97 2.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.96 25.38 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.75 11.82 13.91
Depreciation 46.19 43.98 43.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.13 118.23 124.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.58 16.69 -30.91
Other Income 36.29 31.24 18.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.29 47.93 -12.37
Interest 31.82 25.89 30.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.11 22.04 -42.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.11 22.04 -42.40
Tax -2.35 -47.15 -4.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.76 69.19 -37.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.50 0.16 0.29
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.27 69.36 -37.55
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 24.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.77 26.60 -15.62
Diluted EPS -10.77 26.60 -15.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.77 26.60 -15.62
Diluted EPS -10.77 26.60 -15.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
