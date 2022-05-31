 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.64 crore, down 36.52% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.64 crore in March 2022 down 36.52% from Rs. 249.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.92 crore in March 2022 down 68.25% from Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2022 up 328.8% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2021.

National Steel shares closed at 3.00 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.40% returns over the last 12 months.

National Steel & Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.64 200.15 249.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.64 200.15 249.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.39 121.92 171.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.15 19.79 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.25 5.77 18.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.18 9.09 9.65
Depreciation 12.08 11.97 12.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.63 38.67 60.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.96 -7.06 -22.52
Other Income 1.81 0.04 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.77 -7.02 -21.81
Interest 54.02 21.42 48.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -44.25 -28.44 -70.58
Exceptional Items -40.44 -- --
P/L Before Tax -84.69 -28.44 -70.58
Tax 2.23 -- -18.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -86.92 -28.44 -51.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -86.92 -28.44 -51.66
Equity Share Capital 44.50 44.50 44.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.53 -6.39 -11.61
Diluted EPS -19.53 -6.39 -11.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.53 -6.39 -11.61
Diluted EPS -19.53 -6.39 -11.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:52 pm
