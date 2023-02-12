Metropolis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.46 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.46 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 293.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.80 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 41.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 77.93 crore in December 2021.