Metropolis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.46 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 285.46 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 293.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.80 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 41.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 77.93 crore in December 2021.

Metropolis Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 285.46 300.35 293.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 285.46 300.35 293.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.90 68.41 63.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.57 61.64 62.50
Depreciation 23.03 21.58 16.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.50 91.28 92.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.46 57.45 58.44
Other Income 6.62 4.34 2.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.08 61.79 61.05
Interest 6.11 6.99 4.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.97 54.80 56.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.97 54.80 56.09
Tax 12.11 14.32 14.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.86 40.48 41.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.86 40.48 41.22
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.15 -0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.80 40.33 41.04
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 7.88 8.02
Diluted EPS 6.97 7.85 7.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 7.88 8.02
Diluted EPS 6.97 7.85 7.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited