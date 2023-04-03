 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE gets 'add' tag from Kotak; target price raised to Rs 380

Apr 03, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd to add from sell earlier and increased its target price to Rs 380 a share, up 40.74% from its earlier price target.

Kotak has upgraded the stock due to the company's enhanced performance, particularly in its India operations. Strong order wins in both ICE and EV segments, an increase in market share with existing customers, and the acquisition of new customers are expected to drive the company's outperformance of the domestic automotive industry, Kotak expects.

The company's decision to exit Europe's truck forging business is expected to boost profitability and capital efficiency. The growing trend towards electrification poses a potential threat to the company's EU business, it believes.

Kotak expects Mahindra CIE's India business is expected to maintain its outperformance of the automotive industry's growth, propelled by several factors. First, the company has secured strong order wins in 2022, amounting to Rs 1,000 crore annually. Second, the company has won orders worth Rs 300 crore in the EV segment from various OEMs.