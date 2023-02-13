Kopran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.00 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.88% from Rs. 131.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 53.55% from Rs. 31.30 crore in December 2021.