Kopran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.00 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kopran are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.88% from Rs. 131.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 53.55% from Rs. 31.30 crore in December 2021.

Kopran
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.00 116.97 131.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.00 116.97 131.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.90 80.36 84.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.03 4.78 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.19 -13.52 -13.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.86 11.98 11.96
Depreciation 3.16 3.25 2.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.69 23.22 22.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.16 6.89 24.25
Other Income 2.22 0.44 4.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.38 7.33 28.42
Interest 2.24 1.28 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.14 6.05 26.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.14 6.05 26.65
Tax 2.19 1.39 6.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.95 4.65 20.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.95 4.65 20.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.95 4.65 20.07
Equity Share Capital 48.21 48.21 43.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 0.97 4.64
Diluted EPS 1.44 0.97 4.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 0.97 4.64
Diluted EPS 1.44 0.97 4.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited