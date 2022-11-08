 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KDDL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.13 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.13 crore in September 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 193.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 77% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 26.40 crore in September 2021.

KDDL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in September 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 1,058.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.64% returns over the last 6 months and 73.50% over the last 12 months.

KDDL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 260.13 247.27 193.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 260.13 247.27 193.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.26 20.00 16.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 148.55 153.04 126.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.88 -36.04 -29.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.46 36.25 28.95
Depreciation 11.89 11.71 11.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.58 33.98 27.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.27 28.33 11.89
Other Income 4.71 3.16 3.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.98 31.49 15.16
Interest 5.59 6.17 5.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.39 25.32 9.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.39 25.32 9.23
Tax 3.68 7.41 2.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.71 17.91 6.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.71 17.91 6.65
Minority Interest -5.37 -4.87 -0.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.16 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.38 13.20 6.00
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 10.36 4.71
Diluted EPS 1.09 10.36 4.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 10.36 4.71
Diluted EPS 1.09 10.36 4.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm
