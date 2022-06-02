Jain Irrigation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 839.49 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 839.49 crore in March 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 748.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.10 crore in March 2022 up 1462.25% from Rs. 22.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.73 crore in March 2022 down 47.29% from Rs. 105.72 crore in March 2021.

Jain Irrigation EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2021.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 38.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.14% returns over the last 6 months and 85.92% over the last 12 months.