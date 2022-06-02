 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jain Irrigation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 839.49 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jain Irrigation Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 839.49 crore in March 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 748.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.10 crore in March 2022 up 1462.25% from Rs. 22.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.73 crore in March 2022 down 47.29% from Rs. 105.72 crore in March 2021.

Jain Irrigation EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2021.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 38.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.14% returns over the last 6 months and 85.92% over the last 12 months.

Jain Irrigation Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 839.49 644.37 748.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 839.49 644.37 748.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 487.18 396.98 444.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 54.42 -21.88 17.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.94 64.48 40.16
Depreciation 40.42 37.62 43.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 209.33 140.30 149.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 26.87 53.43
Other Income 15.11 21.20 8.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.31 48.07 61.98
Interest -90.38 118.32 111.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.69 -70.25 -49.45
Exceptional Items 316.94 -21.46 --
P/L Before Tax 422.63 -91.71 -49.45
Tax 119.53 -36.13 -27.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 303.10 -55.58 -22.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 303.10 -55.58 -22.25
Equity Share Capital 122.38 103.13 103.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 -1.08 -0.43
Diluted EPS 5.70 -1.08 -0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 -1.08 -0.43
Diluted EPS 5.70 -1.08 -0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:00 am
