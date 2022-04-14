 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indraprastha Gas Q4 PAT seen up 6.8% YoY to Rs. 353.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 62.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,519.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Indraprastha Gas to report net profit at Rs. 353.6 crore up 6.8% year-on-year (up 14.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 529.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 14, 2022 11:24 am
