Guj Ind Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.28 crore, down 21.67% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.28 crore in September 2022 down 21.67% from Rs. 322.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.63 crore in September 2022 down 50.1% from Rs. 53.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.73% from Rs. 123.21 crore in September 2021.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2021.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 88.05 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -4.50% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Industries Power Co.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 252.28 302.68 322.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 252.28 302.68 322.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.82 111.99 138.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.48 23.18 24.08
Depreciation 41.28 40.56 37.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.45 42.61 41.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.25 84.34 81.12
Other Income 13.51 6.14 4.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.76 90.48 85.73
Interest 8.77 9.04 7.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.99 81.45 78.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.99 81.45 78.53
Tax 12.36 18.59 25.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.63 62.86 53.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.63 62.86 53.36
Equity Share Capital 151.25 151.25 151.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 4.16 3.53
Diluted EPS 1.76 4.16 3.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 4.16 3.53
Diluted EPS 1.76 4.16 3.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Ind Power #Gujarat Industries Power Co. #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
