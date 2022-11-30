 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five stocks accounted for over 50% of increase in Nifty’s market cap

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

The rally over the past two months was not broad based, with limited participation by mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Five stocks including Reliance and TCS accounted for over 50 percent of the increase in the Nifty 50’s market capitalisation over the past two months.

Both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty advanced almost 11 percent each since September 30. The Nifty gained 1,800 points while the Sensex added 6,270 points. The Sensex hit a record high of 62,887.4 on November 29, while the Nifty touched an all-time high of 18,678.10 points.

The rally that started at the beginning of October was largely due to buying by foreign investors and softening crude oil prices, which helped improve investor sentiment.

However, the rally was not broad based and the participation of mid-cap and small-cap stocks was limited. The BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices each rose 4.8 percent since the end of September.

Only a handful of stocks on the Nifty were part of the rally, which took the index’s market capitalisation to Rs 148.92 lakh crore on November 29 from Rs 135.56 lakh crore on September 30, an increase of Rs 13.35 lakh crore.

During this time, the market cap of the top five stocks – Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and HDFC, together increased by Rs 7.05 lakh crore, accounting for more than 50 percent of the gains in the Nifty’s market cap. Reliance Industries alone contributed almost 20 percent to the increase.