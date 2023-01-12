 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIIs sell off more than $1 billion in local equities in first 8 sessions of 2023

Ravindra Sonavane
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Investors will eye the impact of the rate hike by the US Fed on economic growth. While the continuing Ukraine-Russia war may further impact commodity prices, a resolution of the conflict could be a sentiment booster, analysts say

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold over $1 billion in local equities in the first eight sessions of the 2023 amid weak earnings by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and hawkish comments from two US Federal Reserve officials ahead of the key US and India inflation print.

FIIs sold a provisional Rs 3,208.15 crore of shares on January 11, according to data from the NSE website. They sold $817.58 million in equities from January 2 till January 10, data from the Sebi website showed. Foreign investors remained net sellers in 2022, selling $17.21 billion in Indian equities.

FIIs continued their selling stance since the start of 2023 after weak earnings reported by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd for the December quarter hinted at near-term headwinds and growth slowdown for the IT sector in the coming months.

Also, two key Fed officials ― Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly ― said that the US central bank should raise interest rates above 5 percent. Both officials feel that it is too early to declare victory over inflation.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) in the US and India will be out on January 12. According to a Bloomberg poll, US CPI will be at 6.5 percent for December, down from 7.1 percent in November. For India, CPI is expected to be at 5.9 percent in December, marginally up from 5.88 percent a month ago.