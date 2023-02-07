 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eveready Industries Q3 profit down 77% to Rs 5.44 crore, revenue up 1.4% to Rs 330.4 crore

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23.71 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77.05 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5.44 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23.71 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 1.39 per cent to Rs 330.43 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 325.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The target for revenue growth was consciously moderated during Q3 to enable the successful implementation of a new route-to-market programme as an initiative for long-term improvement, the company said in its earning statement.