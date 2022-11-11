 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emmbi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.88 crore, down 21.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emmbi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.88 crore in September 2022 down 21.38% from Rs. 132.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 down 49.92% from Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2022 down 21.79% from Rs. 12.53 crore in September 2021.

Emmbi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 95.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.64% returns over the last 6 months and -7.26% over the last 12 months.

Emmbi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.88 123.67 132.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.88 123.67 132.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.59 67.06 76.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.51 -1.28 -4.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.33 4.39 4.95
Depreciation 2.50 2.44 2.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.69 42.91 43.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.28 8.16 10.34
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.30 8.17 10.37
Interest 3.80 3.82 3.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.50 4.35 6.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.50 4.35 6.65
Tax 1.04 1.32 1.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.46 3.03 4.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.46 3.03 4.91
Equity Share Capital 17.69 17.69 17.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 1.71 2.77
Diluted EPS 1.39 1.71 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 1.71 2.77
Diluted EPS 1.39 1.71 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm
