Delta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore in December 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 24.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 142.97% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 84.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Delta Manufacturing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.39 17.48 24.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.39 17.48 24.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.37 6.96 8.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.24 0.22 0.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.29 -1.14 1.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.47 7.27 6.75
Depreciation 1.21 1.28 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.68 7.24 8.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.28 -4.35 -1.54
Other Income 0.22 0.30 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.06 -4.05 -1.46
Interest 1.01 0.95 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.07 -5.00 -2.57
Exceptional Items -- -- 11.98
P/L Before Tax -3.07 -5.00 9.41
Tax 0.04 0.02 2.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.12 -5.02 7.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.12 -5.02 7.25
Equity Share Capital 10.85 10.85 10.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 -4.62 6.68
Diluted EPS -2.87 -4.62 6.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 -4.62 6.68
Diluted EPS -2.87 -4.62 6.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited