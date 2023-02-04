Delta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore in December 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 24.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 142.97% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 84.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.