DCM Shriram Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore, up 10.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 519.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 54.38% from Rs. 24.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 50.54 crore in December 2021.