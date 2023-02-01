Cupid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.76 crore, up 15.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.76 crore in December 2022 up 15.29% from Rs. 36.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2022 up 302.31% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 223.68% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.