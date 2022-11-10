 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Clariant Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.41 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clariant Chemicals India are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.41 crore in September 2022 down 3.32% from Rs. 194.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2022 down 277.29% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.97 crore in September 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 11.18 crore in September 2021.

Clariant Chem shares closed at 435.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.

Clariant Chemicals India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.41 220.09 194.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.41 220.09 194.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.10 102.44 99.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.41 18.66 16.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.39 22.85 8.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.84 16.15 17.42
Depreciation 5.17 5.17 5.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.22 42.86 42.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.06 11.96 5.58
Other Income 1.74 2.83 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.80 14.79 6.08
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.72 14.71 5.96
Exceptional Items -6.32 -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.40 14.71 5.96
Tax 12.13 3.77 1.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.73 10.94 4.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.73 10.94 4.36
Equity Share Capital 23.08 23.08 23.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 4.74 1.89
Diluted EPS -3.35 4.74 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 4.74 1.89
Diluted EPS -3.35 4.74 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

