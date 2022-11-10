Clariant Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.41 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clariant Chemicals India are:
Net Sales at Rs 188.41 crore in September 2022 down 3.32% from Rs. 194.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2022 down 277.29% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.97 crore in September 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 11.18 crore in September 2021.
Clariant Chem shares closed at 435.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.
|Clariant Chemicals India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|188.41
|220.09
|194.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|188.41
|220.09
|194.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.10
|102.44
|99.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.41
|18.66
|16.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.39
|22.85
|8.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.84
|16.15
|17.42
|Depreciation
|5.17
|5.17
|5.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.22
|42.86
|42.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.06
|11.96
|5.58
|Other Income
|1.74
|2.83
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.80
|14.79
|6.08
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.72
|14.71
|5.96
|Exceptional Items
|-6.32
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.40
|14.71
|5.96
|Tax
|12.13
|3.77
|1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.73
|10.94
|4.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.73
|10.94
|4.36
|Equity Share Capital
|23.08
|23.08
|23.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|4.74
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|4.74
|1.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|4.74
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|4.74
|1.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited