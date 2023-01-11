CESC Q3 PAT may dip 0.9% YoY to Rs. 182.4 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects CESC to report net profit at Rs. 182.4 crore down 0.9% year-on-year (down 25% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 24.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,717.2 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 224.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

