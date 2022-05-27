Bharat Dynamics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.08 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,381.08 crore in March 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 1,136.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.36 crore in March 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 260.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 432.80 crore in March 2022 up 17.12% from Rs. 369.53 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Dynamics EPS has increased to Rs. 14.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.21 in March 2021.

Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 741.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.33% returns over the last 6 months and 98.45% over the last 12 months.