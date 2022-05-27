 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Dynamics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.08 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,381.08 crore in March 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 1,136.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.36 crore in March 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 260.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 432.80 crore in March 2022 up 17.12% from Rs. 369.53 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Dynamics EPS has increased to Rs. 14.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.21 in March 2021.

Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 741.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.33% returns over the last 6 months and 98.45% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,381.08 803.91 1,136.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,381.08 803.91 1,136.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 384.64 316.60 477.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 273.13 -24.02 116.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 150.31 152.71 129.98
Depreciation 20.58 24.79 30.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 168.90 69.10 68.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 383.52 264.73 313.49
Other Income 28.70 34.66 25.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 412.22 299.39 338.71
Interest 0.85 0.85 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 411.37 298.54 337.76
Exceptional Items -33.59 -- --
P/L Before Tax 377.78 298.54 337.76
Tax 113.42 85.28 77.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 264.36 213.26 260.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 264.36 213.26 260.37
Equity Share Capital 183.28 183.28 183.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.42 11.64 14.21
Diluted EPS 14.42 11.64 14.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.42 11.64 14.21
Diluted EPS 14.42 11.64 14.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:41 pm
