Bajaj Finance shares trail Sensex, Nifty for the first time in 14 years

Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a focus on consumer loans, has underperformed the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices in 2022, the first time it has done so in 14 years. The company has been a darling of investors despite valuations being steep at times

So far this year, both the Sensex and Nifty have risen nearly 6 percent but Bajaj Finance shares have dropped 4.8 percent, a first such underperformance since 2008. This was also the first negative annual return since 2011.

Known for its fast-growing asset book, Bajaj Finance has been a multibagger for investors. Its asset under management (AUM) growth averaged 30 percent in the three years before the sharp drop to about 4 percent in FY21 when the pandemic hit. Despite covid-19 putting breaks on consumption spending and therefore consumer loan growth, the company managed to clock a decent growth in FY22.

Another factor that justified Bajaj Finance’s steep valuations was its superior asset quality. Bad loans at most times were sub-5 percent of its loan book. While the pandemic resulted in a sizeable restructuring of its loan book, the lender has been able to keep stress under control.

Notably, Bajaj Finance was perceived to be a superior investment compared with banks. Ergo, the valuation premium that the lender commanded vis-à-vis banks such as HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank was large.