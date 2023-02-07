Axtel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in December 2022 up 6.26% from Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 13.85% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2022 up 12.68% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.