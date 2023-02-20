 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asahi Songwon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore, down 40.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore in December 2022 down 40.12% from Rs. 96.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2022 down 229.47% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 115.97% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2021. Asahi Songwon shares closed at 223.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.99% returns over the last 6 months and -14.25% over the last 12 months.
Asahi Songwon Colors
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations57.5382.4296.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.5382.4296.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.1753.8182.19
Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.18--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.66-3.45-26.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.572.902.90
Depreciation2.472.472.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.3919.8227.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.136.696.82
Other Income0.160.070.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.976.767.17
Interest2.362.270.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.334.496.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.334.496.32
Tax-0.631.151.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.703.334.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.703.334.40
Equity Share Capital11.7911.7912.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.832.793.66
Diluted EPS-4.832.793.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.832.793.66
Diluted EPS-4.832.793.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
