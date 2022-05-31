ARSS Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.10 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.10 crore in March 2022 up 17.04% from Rs. 105.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.27 crore in March 2022 down 2914.15% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 75.53 crore in March 2022 down 1328.13% from Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2021.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 24.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and -17.47% over the last 12 months.