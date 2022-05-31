 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ARSS Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.10 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.10 crore in March 2022 up 17.04% from Rs. 105.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.27 crore in March 2022 down 2914.15% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 75.53 crore in March 2022 down 1328.13% from Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2021.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 24.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and -17.47% over the last 12 months.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.10 52.49 105.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.10 52.49 105.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.81 16.36 24.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.07 -6.09 2.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.10 5.28 3.73
Depreciation 0.39 0.12 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.35 38.65 71.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -80.48 -1.82 2.95
Other Income 4.56 5.03 2.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -75.92 3.21 5.91
Interest 0.87 0.08 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -76.79 3.12 5.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -76.79 3.12 5.52
Tax 0.71 0.42 3.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -77.51 2.70 2.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -77.51 2.70 2.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 0.07 0.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -77.27 2.78 2.75
Equity Share Capital 22.74 22.74 22.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -33.98 1.22 1.21
Diluted EPS -33.98 1.22 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -33.98 1.22 1.21
Diluted EPS -33.98 1.22 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ARSS Infra #ARSS Infrastructure Projects #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.