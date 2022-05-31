ARSS Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.10 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.10 crore in March 2022 up 17.04% from Rs. 105.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.27 crore in March 2022 down 2914.15% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 75.53 crore in March 2022 down 1328.13% from Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2021.
ARSS Infra shares closed at 24.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and -17.47% over the last 12 months.
|ARSS Infrastructure Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.10
|52.49
|105.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.10
|52.49
|105.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.81
|16.36
|24.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.07
|-6.09
|2.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.10
|5.28
|3.73
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.12
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|149.35
|38.65
|71.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-80.48
|-1.82
|2.95
|Other Income
|4.56
|5.03
|2.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.92
|3.21
|5.91
|Interest
|0.87
|0.08
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-76.79
|3.12
|5.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-76.79
|3.12
|5.52
|Tax
|0.71
|0.42
|3.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-77.51
|2.70
|2.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-77.51
|2.70
|2.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.24
|0.07
|0.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-77.27
|2.78
|2.75
|Equity Share Capital
|22.74
|22.74
|22.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.98
|1.22
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-33.98
|1.22
|1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.98
|1.22
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-33.98
|1.22
|1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited