AB Money Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.37 crore, up 23.18% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.37 crore in March 2022 up 23.18% from Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022 up 106.82% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2022 up 58.64% from Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2021.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

AB Money shares closed at 70.10 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.45% returns over the last 6 months and 71.39% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Money
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.37 60.27 49.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.37 60.27 49.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.59 16.93 14.89
Depreciation 1.60 1.67 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.14 0.08 0.36
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.27 26.10 22.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.76 15.49 9.39
Other Income 1.01 0.49 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.77 15.97 10.26
Interest 8.23 6.82 4.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.54 9.15 5.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.54 9.15 5.26
Tax 1.92 2.69 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.62 6.46 3.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.62 6.46 3.69
Equity Share Capital 5.64 5.64 5.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 1.15 0.65
Diluted EPS 1.35 1.14 0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 1.15 0.65
Diluted EPS 1.35 1.14 0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:15 pm
