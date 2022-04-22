AB Money Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.37 crore, up 23.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.37 crore in March 2022 up 23.18% from Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022 up 106.82% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2022 up 58.64% from Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2021.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

AB Money shares closed at 70.10 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.45% returns over the last 6 months and 71.39% over the last 12 months.