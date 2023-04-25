Delhi High Court refuses urgent hearing to Google's appeal against order directing CCI hearing

A Division Bench of Delhi High Court on April 25 refused to urgently hear an appeal by Google against the single judge order asking the Competition Commission of India to hear applications moved by Indian startups against Google's user choice billing system.

The CCI is slated to hear the applications by startups at 2:30 PM on April 25.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has summoned Google and Indian startups on April 25 to hear the latter's plea against the tech giant's new in-app user choice billing policy.

CCI is also likely to ask about Google's compliance status with its October 2022 order where it asked the tech giant to not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing or payment processing services to purchase apps or for in-app billing on Google Play besides a range of corrective measures to modify the company's app payment policies.

