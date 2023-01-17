 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive: Power Minister RK Singh defends the NTPC project amid Joshimath crisis

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol at Davos, the minister responded to the uproar over NPTC's project near the Joshimath area. RK Singh said the project came up only in 2009, while the issues have been plaguing the region for many decades.

RK Singh, Minister of Power (File image)

Power Minister RK Singh has underscored the efforts to ensure India's energy security is not compromised even with all global supply chain and price disruptions.

Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol at Davos, the minister added that many countries are now seeking alliance with India to be part of its One World One Grid initiative, including UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The minister also spoke on the crisis that recently unfolded in Joshimath, and said the problem was identified way back in the 70s when a top panel of experts reported that the settlement has come up in an unplanned manner. Responding to the uproar over NPTC's project near the region, Minister RK Singh said the project came up only in 2009, while the issues have been plaguing the region for many decades.

Edited excerpts from the interaction:

As an industrialist pointed out, India is everywhere in Davos. So, tell us about India's plans this year at the WEF. What's the India pitch going to be?