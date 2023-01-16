English
    Davos 2023 | In Pics: India lounge at the World Economic Forum

    Invest India, the government's official agency to promote and facilitate investment, has made preparations for several roundtables, panel discussions as well as fireside chats to discuss policy action and investment support.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 16, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
    Davos 2023, the five-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) starts today in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. The forum has called on leaders from across the globe to address the looming economic crisis, and threatening energy and food crises, while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient world.
    The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting being held at Davos has brought together the globe's highly commended political, business, youth, academic and civil society leaders. The platform is meant to engage in addressing pressing issues about economic crisis, and threatening energy and food crises, while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient world.
    There is a significant presence of Indian companies at the World Economic Forum 2023 being held at Davos. The Davos summit gets underway as over 1,500 corporate leaders, 600 CEOs and policymakers from across the world have congregated in the Swiss town to discuss the most pressing issues being faced by the global economy.
    On the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' or completion of 75 years of Independence and the country's assumption of presidency of the G20 Summit, India's presence at this year's WEF in Davos has been highlighted, particularly for multiple global investors aiming to make a home in India.
    Participants from India are set to discuss 'cooperation in a fragmented world'. India’s presence in Davos will solidify its position as a strong, resilient economy, acting as a diplomatic powerhouse on the global stage. Check out the Indian presence at Davos 2023.
    Participants from India are set to discuss 'cooperation in a fragmented world'. Robust structural reforms have tightened India's macro-economic stability, as well as made the country a bright destination for global investment.
    The India Lounge: This will be the focal point for all G2B and B2B networking and engagements. The lounge will showcase India's growth story, its transforming infrastructure landscape, rising digitalisation and growing startup ecosystem and the country's credentials as a top investment destination
    Over the course of five days at WEF, Invest India, the Indian government's official agency to promote and facilitate investment, has made preparations for several roundtables, panel discussions as well as fireside chats to discuss policy action and investment support.
    India's inclusive growth story represents the market opportunities for traditional businesses and artisans, enabling buyer-seller connections.India is the 6th largest exporter of textiles, and the lounge will showcase a wide array of its products. Additionally, it will showcase the transformational successes of India's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.
    Sectors which Invest India will target to ramp up investments for include renewal energy, sustainability, infrastructure, healthcare, startups, trade, logistics, technology, and institutional investments.
    Tags: #Davos #India #Lounge #WEF
    first published: Jan 16, 2023 05:57 pm