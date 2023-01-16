English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities live: How to play gold
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    In Pics | Davos A-listers who're in attendance this year

    Here are a few attendees of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 16, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
    Makhtar Diop, IFC's  Managing Director and Executive Vice President is expected to attend Davos 2023. He will be addressing the current fragile economic conditions & tangible solutions, particularly for emerging countries. Image Credits: Twitter/@Diop_IFC
    1/5
    Makhtar Diop, IFC's  Managing Director and Executive Vice President is expected to attend Davos 2023. He will be addressing the current fragile economic conditions and tangible solutions, particularly for emerging countries. Image Credits: Twitter/@Diop_IFC
    Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finlandwill join the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting on 16-20 January to discuss the security ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Image Credits: Twitter/@wef
    2/5
    Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland will join the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting on 16-20 January to discuss the security ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Image Credits: Twitter/@wef
    Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea will be joining the World Economic Forum'svAnnual Meeting on 16-20 January in Davos, Switzerland.  Image Credits: Twitter/@wef
    3/5
    Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea will be joining the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting on 16-20 January in Davos, Switzerland. Image Credits: Twitter/@wef
    American Journalist Samantha Power will be attending the Annual Meet where she hopes to deepen the partnership of USAID across the private sector to help unlock solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Image Credits: Twitter/@wef
    4/5
    American Journalist Samantha Power will be attending the Annual Meet where she hopes to deepen the partnership of USAID across the private sector to help unlock solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Image Credits: Twitter/@wef
    A high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, to enhance international cooperation and design joint solutions to today's geopolitical, social, economic, and human development challenges. Image Credits: Saudi Arabia Media Centre
    5/5
    A high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, to enhance international cooperation and design joint solutions to today's geopolitical, social, economic, and human development challenges. Image Credits: Saudi Arabia Media Centre
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Davos #Davos 2023 #world #World Economic Forum
    first published: Jan 16, 2023 12:32 pm