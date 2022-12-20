 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We will have seven new products by the end of next year, including FDs, ETFs, and mutual funds: CoinSwitch's Ashish Singhal

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

"At heart, we will always be a crypto company. But the problem that we are trying to solve is investment itself," says CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal

CoinSwitch, a cryptocurrency startup, is transforming into a wealthtech platform with the introduction of a new logo and app design. It intends to launch at least seven new products by the end of next year, including fixed deposits, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, and mutual funds.

This rebranding and expansion come amid challenges for the Indian crypto industry, including falling trading volumes, regulatory uncertainty, high taxes, and the recent collapse of the FTX platform. CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 as a global crypto exchange aggregator, and launched CoinSwitch Kuber, an India-exclusive crypto exchange aggregation platform, in 2020 after the lifting of the crypto ban in India. However, as part of its rebranding, CoinSwitch has decided to drop the word "Kuber" from its name.

The company recently raised $260 million in a funding round led by Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) at a valuation of $1.9 billion.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Ashish Singhal, the co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch, discussed the company's recent overhaul, its fintech strategy, and its eventual goal of listing on the stock exchanges. Edited excerpts:

 What has the response been to the rebranding?

Our average app session time has increased. People are loving the new design. They've been asking for the dark theme for a while, but it's much beyond a dark theme. It's a complete revamp, setting us up for multiple asset classes.