CoinSwitch rebrands ahead of wealth tech foray

CoinSwitch's new logo

Crypto investing app CoinSwitch on December 15 unveiled its new brand identity, with a logo, design change and a refreshed mobile app. The crypto unicorn is looking to diversify into wealth tech and other asset classes, and expects to launch its new offerings early next year, the company said.

The development comes at a time when core crypto exchange businesses are struggling with falling trading volumes, regulatory uncertainty, high taxation and most recently distrust following the FTX collapse.

CoinSwitch’s new app will be having a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions.

“The design overhaul was aimed to be more user friendly by including a 'portfolio' section that gives a clear view of how the user's investments are performing, a ‘market' section that helps users keep a close eye on the price movements, and a dedicated 'learn' section with bite-sized content that helps investors stay up to date with everything that's happening in the market in a simple and quick way,” the company said.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch said,"At CoinSwitch, we want to revolutionise the financial investment journey for Indians. As we transition from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination, we understand now more than ever, the need for a stronger relatable visual personality. We revolutionized crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India.”

He added, “The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto — simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward — to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians.”

"Many Indians are yet to start investing in any asset class. There is a dearth of reliable information from dependable sources. As part of our vision to be a one-stop destination for all investment needs, we have conceptualised this unique inclusive design to attract the new, bold, independent people who want to be wise in making their investment decisions. We want to tell people not just to consume and spend money but to invest money and grow their money," added Swati Pincha, Senior Director - Growth, CoinSwitch.