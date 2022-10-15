Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 15: Bitcoin, Ether down 3%; Binance Coin biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 15 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.95 per cent to $919.43 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.25 billion, which makes a 23.40 per cent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.81 billion, which is 5.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.90 billion, which is 93.22 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.03 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the day.

In other news, bitcoin company NYDIG laid off about a third of its workforce last month to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

NYDIG, a unit of Stone Ridge Holdings, operates a full-stack bitcoin platform which delivers the cryptocurrency across industries including financial technology, insurance and banking. Read more here.

As of 7:28 am on October 15, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,34,745 -3.26% Ethereum 1,10,604.8 -2.97% Tether 85.84 -0.55% Cardano 32.2032 -3.28% Binance Coin 22,803.02 -3.73% XRP 41.0043 -0.01% Polkadot 512.17 -1.88% Dogecoin 5.0700 -2.31%

