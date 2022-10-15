Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 15: Bitcoin, Ether down 3%; Binance Coin biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 15 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.95 per cent to $919.43 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.25 billion, which makes a 23.40 per cent decrease.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.81 billion, which is 5.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.90 billion, which is 93.22 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.03 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the day.
In other news, bitcoin company NYDIG laid off about a third of its workforce last month to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
NYDIG, a unit of Stone Ridge Holdings, operates a full-stack bitcoin platform which delivers the cryptocurrency across industries including financial technology, insurance and banking. Read more here.
As of 7:28 am on October 15, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,34,745
|-3.26%
|Ethereum
|1,10,604.8
|-2.97%
|Tether
|85.84
|-0.55%
|Cardano
|32.2032
|-3.28%
|Binance Coin
|22,803.02
|-3.73%
|XRP
|41.0043
|-0.01%
|Polkadot
|512.17
|-1.88%
|Dogecoin
|5.0700
|-2.31%