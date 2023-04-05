Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 05: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Tether up

Cryptocurrencies traded in mixed early today on April 5. The global crypto market cap is $1.20 trillion, a 2.88 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.04 billion, which makes a 6.88 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.79 billion, 10.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $39.50 billion, which is 87.69 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 24.24 lakh, with a dominance of 45.89 percent. This was a 0.16 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the news, Binance has lost 16 percent of its global market share amid a regulatory crackdown over the last two weeks. Trade volume is down after tthe company ended its zero-fee trading program and a lawsuit by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

