CreditAccess Grameen climbs 4% after upbeat Q4 numbers

The stock of CreditAccess Grameen jumped 4.24 percent to Rs 994.80 in morning trade on April 10 after the country’s largest pure-play microfinance lender reported robust growth in disbursements and customer additions for the fourth quarter of FY23.

Sharing its provisional unaudited numbers for Q4, CreditAccess Grameen said its assets under management (AUM) grew 27 percent YoY to Rs 21,032 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

Disbursements increased to Rs 7,171 crore from Rs 5,792 crore in Q4 FY22, registering a growth of 24 percent, it said in a regulatory filing post market hours on April 6.

On a sequential basis, disbursements rose 48 percent from Rs 4,847 crore in Q3 FY23.