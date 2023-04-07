Here are the top stocks ideas by KRChoksey for April 2023

1/7 The market rally continued for a fifth consecutive session on April 6, after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprisingly decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged. At close, the Sensex was up 143.66 points or 0.24 percent at 59,832.97, and the Nifty was up 42.10 points or 0.24 percent at 17,599.20.

2/7 Asian Paints | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,564 | Upside: 28.3 percent. The roking house expects revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to grow at 15.9 percent/24.2 percent/ 25.5 percent CAGR, respectively, between FY22-25E.

3/7 CreditAccess Grameen | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,290 | Upside: 40.2 percent. The research firm believes the company will continue to aggressively focus on customer acquisition and benefit from various government initiatives to boost the MFI segment.

4/7 Godrej Consumer Products | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,110 | Upside: 15 percent. The brokerage firm expects overall Revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT to increase by 10.6 percent/14.3 percent/11.3 percent respectively over FY22-25E.

5/7 HDFC Bank | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,960 | Upside: 21.7 percent. With HDFC's leadership in the housing loan sector, HDFC Bank will be able to provide its customers with flexible mortgage products cost-effectively. Thus, the merger is expected to strengthen HDFC Bank's capital base and enhance its balance sheet.

6/7 Tata Consumer Products | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 964 | Upside: 34.5 percent. The broking house expects Revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to grow by 9.9 percent/ 15.2 percent/ 17.7 percent CAGR, respectively, over FY22-25E.