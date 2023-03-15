 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CP, CD rates may jump 5-10 bps by March-end as liquidity tightens: Experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

Liquidity is expected to tighten significantly amid advance tax collections and auction outflows for treasury bills.

An expected tightening of liquidity in the financial system could push up short-term rates on certain debt instruments by up to 10 basis points (bps) by the end of March, experts said.

Rates on commercial paper (CP) and certificates of deposit (CD) may go up by 5-10 bps, money market dealers and fund managers told Moneycontrol.

“Going ahead with possible global rate hikes, advance tax and GST outflows, rates may remain under pressure at the shorter end of the curve,” said Sanjay Pawar, fund manager – fixed income at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management.

Rates edge up