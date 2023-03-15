Does the historic fall in the 2-year treasury bill mean a big correction is coming soon?

The sharp fall in yields, which move in a direction opposite to bond prices, essentially signifies a panic reaction and that investors are flocking to safety.

On March 14, US markets shrugged aside concerns relating to US financial stocks, recovering from a severe panic reaction in the previous four sessions triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Stock prices gained, but a bigger source of respite was that short-term treasury yields recovered to 4.3 percent, after plunging 55 basis points on Monday, the biggest one-day fall since October 20, 1987, a day after “Black Monday,” when the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 23 percent.

The yield had been down 103 basis points since March 8 before yesterday’s recovery. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The sharp fall in yields, which move in a direction opposite to bond prices, essentially signifies a panic reaction and that investors are flocking to safety. In the past, such a decline happened after the stock market fell sharply and investors turned wary.

How do we interpret the fall in yield on Monday? Does Tuesday’s recovery mean the worst is over? Or is it just a temporary relief rally? Could Monday’s fall be a precursor to a big fall going forward? Or, does the stampede for safety preempt any deep cut in stock markets?

Background to Black Monday

Here is a recap of the 1987 decline. The cause of that crash was program-driven trading models that followed a portfolio insurance strategy, in tandem with investor panic.

It's also speculated that the roots of the stock market crash of 1987 lay in a series of monetary and foreign trade agreements, specifically the Plaza Accord and the Louvre Accord that were implemented in order to depreciate the US dollar and adjust trade deficits.

After five days of intensifying declines in the stock market, selling pressure hit a peak on October 19, 1987. Steep price declines ensued as a result of serious selling. Total trading volume was so large that computerized trading systems could not process them. Some orders were left unfilled for over an hour and these order imbalances prevented investors from discovering the true price of stocks. The Dow nosedived by 23 percent on a single day, which came to be known as Black Monday. It remains the biggest single-day fall in the history of stock markets.

The serious panic that gripped the market resulted in a stampede for safety which, in turn, resulted in a steep fall in treasury yields by 117 basis points. . The yields during the 1987 correction dropped by 58.9 and 40.6 basis points respectively on October 19 and 20, 1987 as the markets were correcting.

September 2001

A similar move to safety was seen after the 9/11 attacks. The Dow Jones dropped by 7.13 percent, or 684 points, on September 17, 2001. But only a few days earlier, the treasury yields declined by 53.3 and 11.8 basis points on the September 13 and 14 of 2001, respectively. Although traders say those were unconnected events, falling yields are a clear sign of rising panic and go hand in hand with stock market falls.

The logic is that when panic peaks and chaos reigns in financial markets, investors run for cover and take shelter in short-term term US treasuries. Invariably, strong volatility in stock markets have been followed by steep falls in yields.

This time, though, a historic fall in short-term yield has been recorded with a rather modest correction in stock markets (1.5 percent cut in the S&P 500 on March 10 versus a 22 percent correction on Black Monday).

Moderating rate hike expectations

In fact, for all of 2022 the S&P 500 fell by 19.44 percent and the Nasdaq fell by 33.10 percent. Compared to the panic seen in October 1987, the fall looks insignificant.

While the short-term yields do indicate a flight to safety, the 10-year treasury yields in the US closed at 3.575 percent on March 13, lower than the peak of 3.99 percent last week, moderating expectations of future rate hikes.

On March 14, the US 10-year benchmark yield closed at 3.66 percent, advancing 9 basis points. Although worries about continued high inflation hurting economic growth persist, a slower pace of rate hikes will calm equity markets and stem the fall in asset prices in the short-term.

Now, investors are waiting to see if the Federal Reserve maintains its aggressiveness in its upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 22 and continues with planned hikes or hits the pause button. Any hike later this month will be the ninth by the Fed since March 2022 when the rate-hike cycle started.

For now, the regulators have managed to assuage the markets that depositors’ money will be protected and there is unlikely to be a contagion. But the coming days and months present a tough choice for the Fed, which will have to marry financial stability with its objective of reining in inflation, with consequence for asset prices.