 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Wipro lays off 452 freshers for ‘poor performance’ in internal assessment

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 20, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

In the termination letter that was sent by Wipro to the affected employees, the company said the freshers were supposed to cough up the Rs 75,000 that the company spent on their training programme, but the amount has been waived off.

This comes at a time that the company has delayed onboarding for freshers for many months

Wipro has let go of 452 freshers it had made offers to but had not onboarded yet, the IT major confirmed on January 20. The freshers were let go because they “performed poorly in assessment repeatedly even after training,” the company said.

“At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards, we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work,” the company said in a statement.

As part of the evaluation process, Wipro includes assessments as well to “align employees with business objects of the organisation and requirements of clients," according to its statement. “This systematic and comprehensive performance evaluation process triggers a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain employees from the company."

In the case of the freshers being let go, sources confirmed to Moneycontrol that the cost of training employees — Rs 75,000 — has been waived off for these employees.

ALSO READ: Layoffs at Google parent, Swiggy; Paytm chief opens up in Davos

This comes at a time when Wipro has delayed onboarding for freshers for many months. In an interview to Moneycontrol last week, Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil admitted that onboarding will be delayed, but that the company would not renege on any offers.