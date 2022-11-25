 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR to open more superplexes, add more screens in the South

Maryam Farooqui
Nov 25, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

FY24 will be huge once the merger with INOX goes through, says joint MD Sanjeev Bijli

Multiplex operator PVR will open more superplexes and is looking at around 100-screen additions every year, said the company's Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli.

On November 24, the exhibitor announced the opening of a superplex in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, in partnership with the Lulu Group. The 12-screen property is PVR’s fourth superplex.

A superplex is a property that has 10 or more screens and houses different premium formats. Other exhibitors, such as INOX, have also launched similar mega properties, including one in Mumbai that has 11 screens with six different cinema formats.

"There is one 12-screen superplex coming up in Bengaluru with Prestige Group and another  with Lulu Group in Lucknow, which will be an 11-screen property," said Bijli.

"We have built these (superplexes) in places where there is high propensity to watch a film in multiple languages. I can’t open a superplex in Amritsar because it is more local-language-dependent, so many screens may not be justified. In Kerala, we opened a superplex because people watch local films, other regional language films as well as English and Hindi films.”

The company has invested Rs 55-60 crore in the 12-screen complex in Kerala.