Jet Airways relaunch back on track as NCLT allows transfer of ownership to Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

Jan 13, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Mumbai bench has allowed the transfer of Jet Airway's ownership to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, according to CNBC-TV18. The ownership transfer date will be the starting date for the 180-day deadline to settle the lenders’ dues, said the arbitration panel that adjudicates issues between companies.

The consortium has around six months to settle dues and take control of Jet Airways. ''This means equity can finally come in, and launch planning can resume. However much time has been lost, will have to be made up,'' one person familiar with the matter said, according to CNBC-TV18.

Earlier, JKC had sought directions from the bench to hand over the company, however, Jet Airways' lenders stated that the JKC has not fulfilled three of five conditions precedent mentioned in the NCLT-approved resolution plan.

This point of disagreement between the Jet Airways lenders and JKC caused a standoff, as National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order of October 21 stated that JKC has “completed all necessary conditions precedent to the satisfaction of the monitoring committee.”

Ashish Chhawchharia, a member of Jet Airways' monitoring committee had on January 2 sent a letter to JKC wherein he objected to Sanjiv Kapoor using designation of Jet Airways CEO as the airline is yet to be handed over to JKC under the resolution plan.