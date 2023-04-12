 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC, retail investors show faith in Adani group stocks despite Hindenburg pounding

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

While Life Insurance Corporation marginally increased stakes in four Adani group companies, retail investors went big on eight Adani firms

State-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India seems to have taken advantage of the rout in Adani group stocks in the aftermath of the US short-seller Hindenburg Research's report, which alleged stock manipulation while flagging debt as well as governance issues. The power-to-port conglomerate has denied the charges.

LIC raised its holdings in four Adani firms marginally but retail investors seem to have gone big on eight Adani entities, the shareholding data for the March quarter shows.

LIC's Adani exposure

The insurance giant's highest increase in holdings among the Adani firms was observed in Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas followed by Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission.