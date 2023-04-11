 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark exploring stake sale in life sciences arm to reduce debt

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Glenmark’s growing leverage is prompting the company to explore immediate measures, such as the stake sale

Glenmark considering to sell stake at Glenmark Life Sciences

Indian pharma company giant Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is said to be in talks to sell a major chunk of its stake in Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS) to reduce its debt burden, Livemint has reported.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed 1.19 percent higher at Rs 487.85 on NSE on April 10, while Glenmark Life Sciences was up 0.63 percent at Rs 408.65 apiece at market close.

The sale is said to be underwritten by Kotak Mahindra Capital. Neither Glenmark nor Kotak responded to Livemint's queries.

In 2019, the company had considered selling its stake in its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business but instead spun it off into a separate arm, GLS, which was then listed in 2021.