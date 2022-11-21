 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divestments likely in 12-24 months, in talks with govt for extension of imported coal price pass-through: Tata Power CEO

Rachita Prasad
Nov 21, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Praveer Sinha says India may slip a little in meeting renewable energy targets for 2030, but directionally will move ahead despite the delay.

Tata Power Company Ltd is aiming for more divestments in the next 12 to 24 months after inducting new investors into its renewable energy business, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad, Sinha spoke about the company’s growth plans and his outlook on electricity demand and price amid the ongoing global energy crisis. He said India may slip its renewable energy capacity addition targets given the delays in solar power projects and also shared his concerns over the health of power distribution companies (discoms).

Edited excerpts:

In April, a BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment Company, signed a pact with Tata Power to invest Rs 4,000 crore for a 10.53 percent stake in Tata Power Renewables Energy. The company has anyway been bullish about clean energy, but with the new investor coming is, what is the growth strategy now?

Investors coming into our renewable energy business makes our long-term plan much more stable. There will be huge renewable capacity additions going ahead. It will help us to add capacity more aggressively. We were earlier constrained about putting equity into the business but now with the investor, it gives us more financial strength to go ahead and implement many of the projects which we’ll get into. I think it’s a good sign.

Tata Power has been working on debt reduction for a while now. The company was looking at unlocking value in renewable assets to raise funds to pare debt but now that investors have pumped in equity, how has the debt reduction plan changed?

We are definitely divesting. Some of our divestment plans got delayed as we were not getting the right valuation. Possibly in the next 12 to 24 months, these divestments may happen and we will get good value for our shareholders.